Air Peace resumes Accra flights March 15, set for Ilorin Kick-off

Nigeria’s leading airline Air Peace has announced the resumption of daily flight operations into Accra from its Lagos hub on March 15, 2021. In the same vein, the airline has expressed readiness to kick off scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this information to journalists on Tuesday, stated that the Lagos-Accra flight will depart daily at 07:00hrs while the Accra-Lagos flight will depart at 07:40hrs.

Olisa stressed that the resumption of Accra flights is a response to popular demand as the flying public have been anticipating it.

“You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights consequent upon the pandemic lockdown last year. But we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon. The flying public has been expectant of this,” he said.

Olisa, who added that the airline is already finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians.

Air Peace is an indigenous airline servicing 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg, and has a varied fleet of 26 aircraft comprising the ultra-modern Embraer 195-E2 jet, Boeing 777, Embraer 145, Boeing 737 and Dornier 328 jet.