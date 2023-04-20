Air Peace restarts Makurdi operations with 3 weekly flights

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace has resumed flights to Makurdi from Lagos and Abuja on April 17, 2023.

The relaunch flight, which departed Lagos, connecting through Abuja, was welcomed at the Makurdi Airport with a ceremonial water salute, marking a comeback of the airline to Benue State after suspending the route in 2021.

“We’re delighted to be back in Makurdi, providing connectivity between the city and Lagos/Abuja. We thank all the key aviation players and the Benue State Government for their support in ensuring this comeback”, Ayodeji Adeyemi, ground operations manager, of Air Peace, stated.

Air Peace operates Makurdi three days weekly from Lagos and Abuja on the Embraer 145 aircraft.

The airline boasts 20 domestic routes, 7 regional and 4 international destinations, with an increasingly modern fleet of 37 aircraft, including 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s, and prospects for more acquisitions.