Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine

The pilots, cabin crew and other customer-facing personnel of Air Peace have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to help curtail the spread of the virus and give passengers more confidence to fly with the airline.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, said the vaccine was being administered by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Olisa commended the Federal Government for making the vaccine available. He stressed that Air Peace prioritises the wellbeing and safety of its staff and customers, adding that all frontline personnel had been directed to receive the vaccine.

“We directed that our staff, especially those on frontline duties, get vaccinated to protect them and make the flying public feel more confident and reassured whenever they fly Air Peace,” Olisa said.

He reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing best-in-class flight services and observing strict standards of safety.

Air Peace happens to be the first airline to announce the vaccination of its personnel, a move that accentuates its position as an industry leader in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting its staff and passengers.