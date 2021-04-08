Air Peace initiates ‘Random Acts of Love’

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, initiated a 14-day Easter campaign tagged Random Acts of Love, intended to appreciate its customers by giving them numerous gifts in-flight.

The Random Acts of Love, which officially kicked off on Sunday, April 4, 2021, entails the placement of gift cards in random seat pockets and during the flight, passengers are told to check the seat pockets in front of them to know if they have won a gift or not.

Passengers stand a chance to win gifts such as Thermo water-flask, Food flasks, Diaries, Umbrellas, Notebook Bottle, Remote organisers and Free HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation) cards.

Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, on one of the #RandomActsofLove flights, assured passengers of the airline’s commitment to a memorable customer experience, while also expressing his gratitude to all customers for their continued patronage since inception.

The Random Acts of Love campaign has been widely commended by the flying public and is Air Peace’s way of showing love to its customers.

