Air Peace flight makes air return over bird strike

An Air Peace Abuja–Lagos 06:30 flight experienced a bird strike before take-off on Thursday, prompting a ramp return as a safety measure.

In a statement by Ejike Ndiulo, head of Corporate Communications for the airline said all passengers disembarked normally.

“We have deployed a replacement aircraft for the affected flight in order to minimise disruptions, thus ensuring that passengers continue their journeys promptly.

“We appeal for the understanding of our valued passengers impacted by this development, as well as those on other flights that may experience delays.

“At Air Peace, we are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable air travel for all our passengers.” he said.

