Air Peace explains reasons for dropping passengers’ luggage

The management of Air Peace has said that the luggage of some of the passengers on its flight P47121 on November 6, 2020, Abuja-Lagos at 8:45am were not carried as the aircraft had reached it maximum weight capacity and stating that it was not standard airline safety protocol.

The airline while reacting to a report by a lawyer shed more light on the aircraft weight limit, educating the public that it was a global safety measure.

A statement by the airline read, “The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to a story published on thenigerialawyer.com which calls into question the safety of our aircraft. The online report attributed statements to a lawyer who boarded Air Peace flight P47121 on November 6, 2020, Abuja-Lagos at 8:45am.

“The lawyer alleged that the luggage of some of the passengers was not carried due to ‘weight restriction issues’. We are stating categorically that all our aircraft are safe and airworthy, and it is a globally accepted fact that every aircraft has a weight limit.

“For the flight in question, we did not carry all the luggage because the aircraft had reached its maximum weight capacity. It would have been unsafe and dangerous to do otherwise. We did the right thing- a safety measure that is known worldwide. Airlines, all over the world, drop bags to avoid being overweight. So how does this translate to being unsafe?

“Members of the public are urged to disregard the publication as it is the handiwork of mischief-makers who are bent on discrediting a Nigerian airline committed to providing safe, best-in-class and affordable air travel for Nigerians and the flying public.”