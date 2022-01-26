Air Peace deploys E195-E2, B737 on Anambra route

Following NCCA’s recent approval of the Anambra Airport to operate B737-700 and its equivalent aircraft, Air Peace, has announced the deployment of its brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft on the Anambra route.

This is as the airline has also increased flight frequencies on specific domestic routes, including Anambra.

Stanley Olisa, spokesperson of the airline, who made the disclosure on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in a news release, hinted that the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft, with more passenger capacity, will be deployed on the route, adding that frequency has been increased to daily flights for Anambra.

According to Olisa, this new development means more flight availability for passengers flying the route, which is reflective of the airline’s resolve to ease the burden of air travel in Nigeria.

He stated that flights to Yola and Ibadan will also now be operated daily while Gombe flights will now be operated 5 days a week. “Passengers can now connect Owerri with 3 daily flights from Lagos and Abuja on the brand new Embraer 195-E2. These additional frequencies will take effect from January 28, 2022”, Olisa added.

It can be recalled that Air Peace was the first airline to touch down at the new Anambra Airport on April 30, 2021, and commenced scheduled operations properly on December 7, 2021, with an initial frequency of 4 flights weekly.

The airport had recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers landing and taking off after one month of its inauguration, according to the Anambra Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor in an interview granted earlier this month.

Air Peace leads the industry with 20 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations while it operates an increasing modern fleet of 34 aircraft, including 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s and 4 Airbus 320s.