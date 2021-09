The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has harped on the unifying power of sports and urged the Super Eagles to unify Nigeria through the instrumentality of football, as the team gears up for their next encounter with Cape Verde, preparatory to the World Cup in Qatar. Onyema gave the charge Monday morning on board…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login