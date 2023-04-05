Air Peace blames flight disruptions on delays in pilots’ visa renewals

Air Peace has blamed its recent flight delays, cancellations and rescheduling on delays in renewal of visas for it’s expatriates pilots.

The airline also said unscheduled aircraft maintenance contributed to the flight disruptions.

This is also as the airline opened a refund channel for its customers nationwide.

BusinessDay’s findings show that there have been persistent flights cancellations and rescheduling across the airline network, forcing customers to call on the Consumer Protection Council to intervene.

“We apologise to our esteemed customers, who have experienced delays in their well-planned flights these past couple of days,” Air Peace said in a news circular.

“The disruption of these flights was as a result of unscheduled aircraft maintenance and largely by delays in renewing work permit/visas for many of our expatriate pilots, which have led to a chain of delays and cancellations across our local flight operations.

“We thank the Nigerian Immigration Service for their swift intervention and cooperation, as the visas has now been granted.”

The airline has also assured that normalcy has returned now.

“While we regret the inconveniences caused, be assured that we are doing everything possible to minimise the effect of these disruptions,” the airline added.