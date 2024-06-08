Air Peace announces London availability schedule until March 2025

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier has announced the extension of its schedule availability for the Lagos-London-Lagos route, with flights now bookable until March 2025.

The London route, operated by Air Peace’s Boeing 777, began on March 30, 2024, and has become popular among both business and leisure travellers. Passengers enjoy premium seating, intercontinental meals, generous luggage allowances, and the distinctive “Flygerian” experience.

“We are thrilled to inform the general public and our esteemed customers that they can now book flights for travel up to March 2025 on our London route. This extension is perfect for those planning to travel between Nigeria and London this festive season. With a variety of benefits and packages, Air Peace ensures that passengers will enjoy bespoke comfort and safety,” the airline revealed in a statement.

This extended availability aims to provide more options and convenience for passengers, reinforcing Air Peace’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and seamless connectivity.

This announcement is coming about a month after Gatwick airport, the secondary international airport serving London said that there are no dirty tricks in allotting slots to Air Peace for the peak periods, including October to December. Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, had before then alleged that the airline has not started selling Lagos to London tickets for those dates because Gatwick Airport is delaying in granting it slots to operate within the period.

But Gatwick Airport in an email to BusinessDay said the claims made by Onyema “are not true.”

“Winter slots have not yet been allocated to any airline so I can assure you that is not the case,” Rebecca Byng, London Gatwick media relations manager stated in the email.

“The Winter 2024/25 schedule has yet to be coordinated by Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) who allocates slots on behalf of London Gatwick.”

Byng further stated that airlines wishing to operate at London Gatwick during the Winter 2024 schedule are invited to make their initial submissions to ACL by Thursday, May 9.

“We are proud to welcome Air Peace to London Gatwick and look forward to working with them to positively benefit travel and trade on the important London to Lagos long-haul route,” the Gatwick spokesperson stated.

The recent announcement of summer promo allows passengers in Nigeria to connect to London from all Air Peace domestic destinations, and London passengers to connect to various locations in Nigeria via Lagos.

Air Peace leads Nigeria’s aviation industry with a current network of 21 domestic routes, 10 regional routes, and 7 international destinations. The airline’s expanding fleet includes over 30 aircraft, including 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s and a recent firm order for 5 new Embraer 175s.