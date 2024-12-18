Aero Contractors unveils festive campaign

Aero Contractors has launched its “12 Days of Christmas” campaign, a festive and engaging social media initiative designed to spread holiday cheer and reward loyal customers. Running from December 13 to December 24, 2024.

The “12 Days of Christmas” campaign invites travel enthusiasts, loyal customers, and holiday travellers to participate in fun and interactive activities on Aero Contractors’ social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). Each day will feature engaging posts such as trivia, puzzles, and challenges designed to ignite the festive spirit and encourage community participation.

Participants are to follow Aero Contractors’ social media pages, engage with the daily posts by liking, commenting, or sharing, and follow the specific instructions for each day’s activity.

Aero Contractors say winners will be selected daily and announced on the respective platforms. Exciting prizes await participants, with the grand reward of a free return economy class tickets—a perfect gift for reconnecting with loved ones or exploring new destinations this holiday season.

“At Aero Contractors, we believe in the power of togetherness, especially during the holidays,” as said by Capt. Ado Sanusi, Managing Director of Aero Contractors; “Our ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the year. It’s an opportunity to engage, celebrate, and reward our customers while spreading joy and festive cheer.”

This campaign targets travel enthusiasts, loyal Aero Contractors customers, and families looking to make the most of the holiday season. Through this initiative, Aero Contractors reaffirms its dedication to safe, reliable, and efficient air travel, bringing people closer when it matters most.

