Aero Contractors deny plans to close operations

This denial follows the report carried by a media outfit with headline ’61 Years After Nigeria’s Foremost Airline, Aero Contractors Goes Under.”

According to Aero, the story is highly speculative, preposterous and misleading of what was not discussed.

According to the airline, the discussion focused on the challenges facing all airlines in industry, which is common and has been addressed on numerous occasions by the Association of Nigerian Airlines (AON) which include high cost of aviation fuel, high foreign exchange rate, high maintenance cost, inflation and low purchasing power of the traveling public following the increase of fares.

“Like many airlines in Nigeria, Aero Contractors have been operating daily, and facing the challenges squarely.

“We categorically deny any plan to close operations as the airline is proactively taking necessary measures and strategy to continue operation and ensure a great travel experience to our highly esteemed customers,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline urged it’s clients, customers, the traveling public and stakeholders to disregard the story by the media platform.