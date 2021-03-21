Aero aircraft makes air return after it suffers bird strike

A Lagos bound Aero Contractors flight returned to Kano after one of the engines of the aircraft was hit by bird during take-off in what is popularly known as bird strike.

A bird strikes are a collision between an airborne animal (usually a bird or bats) and a moving vehicle, usually an aircraft.

The management of Aero Contractors in a statement on Sunday explained that for precautionary and safety reasons, “Aero Contractors had to make arrangements to ferry the aircraft back to Lagos to enable our engineers undertake a check on the engines and secure the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) before returning it to service”.

It further explained that when the Captain heard the sound of the bird strike, he made a safety and professional decision to return back to land in Kano, despite all the engines being normal and within limit.

It further stated that, “After close examination, with the approval of NCAA and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), the aircraft was ferried back to Lagos for further examination. We are currently doing everything possible to bring our passengers back to Lagos”.

The carrier expressed regrets over the inconveniences suffered by its passengers on flight N2 142 which occurred at take-off.