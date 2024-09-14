50% IGR deductions: Flight disruptions loom as air traffic controllers join in protest 

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has said that all its members would be joining in the protest earlier declared by the aviation union over 50 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) deductions.

The protest scheduled to take place on 18th September would result in a possible disruption of flight operations.

In a statement by Abayomi Agoro, National President, NATCA, he stated that its association demands Immediate exemption of agencies from 50 per cent IGR deduction.

“NATCA representing the collective interests of all Air Traffic Control professionals in Nigeria, wishes to draw urgent attention to the Federal Government ongoing 50 per cent deduction from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of aviation agencies. This policy is severely undermining the safety and efficiency of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“We want to place it on record that the safety-critical activities of the entire aviation sector are slowly grinding to a halt, reaching levels that are unacceptable. The agencies within the sector are financially constrained, rendering the sector dysfunctional. This alarming situation, if left unaddressed, poses significant risks to the safety and operational effectiveness of Nigerian airspace,” Agoro said.

He said that NATCA will not assume responsibility should a strain on the sector’s safety and operational needs result in any critical incident or accident, adding that the continued financial constraints imposed by these deductions are compromising its ability to deliver safe, efficient air traffic control services.

“Considering these developments, NATCA’s Council, by this press release, places all Air Traffic Controllers on notice that our mother union has directed a nationwide protest Effective from “0000 hours on the 18th of September 2024”, all controllers are to comply with the instructions from our mother union until further notice.

“Further instructions will be communicated in due course through the Secretariat. We call on the Federal Government to act swiftly to exempt aviation agencies from the IGR deduction policy and address the financial challenges threatening the safety and functionality of Nigeria’s airspace,” the NATCA president stated.