Visual art appreciation soars as Art Pantheon Gallery debuts with Adeyinka Akingbade’s solo exhibition

The Lagos visual art space recently witnessed the entrance of a new gallery. While that is a good development, especially considering the economic reality of our time and when some galleries are still operating skeletally, The Art Pantheon Gallery, the new gallery is a boost to the visual art business and furthering art appreciation in Lagos.

Now, visual art lovers, collectors and galleries have more options.

However, The Art Pantheon Gallery, which is located at #12D, Bosun Adekoya Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, is one place to visit, especially with an enthralling exhibition that marks its official opening.

Titled ‘State of mind’, the solo exhibition, which opened on June 26, 2021, to flag off the new gallery, features over 80 works by Adeyinka Akingbade, a multi-dimensional artist.

One reason to visit the gallery is because of the enthralling works of Akingbade, which cut across primary genres of visual art. Again, the artist presents the works in different media. From monoprint on paper, mixed media, acrylic on canvas and others, the works showcase Akingbade’s great creativity, self-developed techniques and most importantly, expression of his inner feelings.

Another reason to see the exhibition is because the technique of the artist is uncommon, coupled with the richness of multiple colours, which he uses to create a mould-effect technique in painting.

Speaking on the exhibition, Akingbade’s explained that ‘State of mind’ is a reflection of his inner feeling, hence expressing them outwardly through his works. “My art is an expression of my own feelings, which is from the inside. The works are evident of my feelings, which I brought out”, he explained further.

“My personal experiences in life shared experiences with people are what I brought together to give flesh to these works”.

Some of the works featuring in the exhibition include; Exodus Series, Philanthropist, Spoken Words Series, among others.

Speaking on the works, particularly the Exodus Series, the artist said the works truly reflect realities in Nigerian society today.

“I started the Exodus Series three years ago. The series reflect the mass movement of people. If you meet many Nigerians on the street today and ask them what they want, many will say to travel abroad and some who have the opportunity and means are leaving, that is exodus”, he decried.

On her part, Nana Sonoiki, director, Art Pantheon, noted that the new gallery is a product of decades of professionalism from creative minds who believe strongly in contemporary African art.

For her, Art Pantheon is beyond just art. The art outfit specialises in exhibitions, documenting private and corporate collections and offering appraisals and valuations for insurance and market evaluations.

On the choice of using Adeyinka Akingbade’s exhibition to open the gallery, Sonoiki noted that with her over two decades of experience in the art circle and business, she has developed penchant for quality works and that Akingbade has proven his worth over the years with works in high demand and value appreciating because of the creative ingenuity the artist deploys in every one of his works.

It would be recalled that last December, Art Pantheon announced its entry into the Nigerian art business with ‘Metala’ ‘’, a solo exhibition by Dotun Popoola’at The Grandeur Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. But it now has a gallery of its own, just opposite The Grandeur Hotel, which it celebrates its opening with ‘State of Mind’ exhibition.

Meanwhile, the exhibition is still open. It runs from June 26-July 24, 2021 at new gallery located at #12D, Bosun Adekoya Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.