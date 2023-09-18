Jimmy Odukoya, from actor to Daddy GO: What you need to know

In a solemn announcement made during a service at its Lagos headquarters, Fountain of Life Church unveiled Jimmy Odukoya as the new Senior Pastor. This significant appointment follows the passing of the church’s revered founder, Taiwo Odukoya, in the United States on 7 August at the age of 67.

Addressing the congregation, Rotimi Okpaise, a prominent pastor within the church, revealed that the late Taiwo Odukoya had shared his succession plan with the Board of Trustees before his demise. The Board, with unanimous agreement, elected Jimmy Odukoya to take the reins as Senior Pastor and chairperson of the board.

Taiwo Odukoya had established the Fountain of Life Church in 1992 and served as its senior pastor until his passing. Tragically, his wife, Bimbo Odukoya, a well-known television host of ‘Single and Married,’ lost her life in the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Jimmy Odukoya:

Jimmy Odukoya is a multifaceted talent, known for his roles as a Nollywood actor and musician, debuting in 2016 with the film ‘Baby Shower.’

His acting prowess shone in Netflix’s ‘Woman King,’ where he played Oba Ade, a lead role. He has also graced the screen in other films like ‘Lifting the Veil,’ ‘I am Nazzy,’ and ‘Oga Pastor,’ among others.

His remarkable talent in acting earned him a nomination for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award in the “Best Supporting Actor of the Year” category.

Beyond his entertainment career, Jimmy is a motivational speaker, dancer, and a fitness enthusiast, demonstrating a wide range of interests.

In a candid interview with actress Iretiola Doyle in January 2021, Jimmy Odukoya emphasized that his role as a pastor does not interfere with his acting career, stating, “How does being a pastor affect my acting career? I don’t believe it, some people have different opinions, one is if I am an actor, I should be a Christian actor, and I say there is no such thing.”

The appointment of Jimmy Odukoya as the Senior Pastor marks a new chapter in the Fountain of Life Church’s history, as they continue their mission to serve their congregation and community.