Dam Jay to redefine customers’ service, hotel business in Ibadan

Dam Jay, a conglomerate with products that are household names across different sectors, is taking a leap into the hotel business with its new baby, Dam Jay Hotel and Suites. The new hotel is opening on January 30, 2022, with a promise to redefine the hotel business in Ibadan.

Coming with top-notch luxury services, Day Jay Hotel and Suites was built with all sense of hospitality blended with world-class artistic splendour that relaxes the mind.

Speaking on the state-of-the-art facilities at the soon-to-be-open hotel, Wale Lawal, spokesperson for the hotel, said that the hospitality facility is an uptrend and friendly service accommodation that is complete when you talk of luxury and taste.

“We are not in Ibadan to compete with anybody but to lead and add exceptional value to customers’ delight through world-class services that are second to none.

Dam Jay Hotel and Suites is a deliberate move to bring value in terms of leisure friendly ambience that blends with business and comfort without one disturbing the other.

“We have fashioned the ambience to give the people of Oyo State and beyond the off-the-busy-hook relaxation and enjoyable treat of hospitality,” Lawal added.

The hotel has 51 rooms with categories ranging from four single, four standard, executive, deluxe and royal suites beautified with trendy and customised fittings, which combine to stand Dam Jay Hotel and Suites out in the Ikolaba axis of Ibadan.

The hotel also sees conferences and events as one of the top ranges of customer requests and this has been the motivation to have a sizable hall to accommodate any kind of event with its state-of-the-art hall that can be styled to meet the comfort and demand of the customer.

The top-notch hotel has also invested in making electricity supply a 24-hour service routine, amid alternative power sources to sustain an uncommon comfort.

Also, Dam Jay is bringing in a new service trend to the hotel business in Ibadan, with an exceptional service delivery that will keep customers returning with testimonies of uncommon hospitality treats.

Lawal said that the hotel is built with the customers in mind and decked with fittings that can only be seen at the hotel as every architectural embellishment was originally customized for the hotel for the customers’ comfort.

“Our fittings and facilities are crafted to give our customers the services of a king and when we say king, we mean the royal treatment from the entrance gate to the rooms.

“Our hotel is not only built to offer the usual routine services but we put the clientele into consideration by built to taste and global specification not only to give them value for their money but to also redefine comfort through our uptrend facilities.

“We have already engaged a recruitment agency to get us the best staff that know the nitty-gritty of topnotch customers’ service and value-driven hospitality that would stand the test of time.

“As we speak, they are undergoing special training that includes the COVID-19 and new normal safety protocols as we plan to open the facility to a sizable number of potential customers that cut across every segment of our target market.

“Already Dam Jay Hotel and Suites has perfect its service delivery performance through its first and second phase test-run to see that all is set to welcome guests on the opening day.

“We are good to good and we have lots of hospitality packages in stock for our clients for maximum comfort and memorable stay.”