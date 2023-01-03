Unofficial Christmas turns Federal Palace Hotel to top festive destination

The Balmoral Convention Centre of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos attracted guests from far and near recently, who attended the 7th edition of The Unofficial Christmas Party (The UX Party), the biggest party of the year for corporate organisations.

The Balmoral Convention Centre, which was well designed and lighted to create an unparalleled ambience of luxury, elegance, and excitement that resonated with such an event, treated guests to international standard experiences.

In her remarks, the organiser of the party, Funmi Victor-Okigbo (FVO), who appreciated guests for turning up for the 7th edition of The UX Party said: “I am deeply thankful to all of you for honouring my invitation to this year’s party, which has been on hold since 2020 due to the pandemic. As we convene this evening to celebrate our wins for the year in an exciting way, I believe that we will be energised to achieve greater things in 2023, notwithstanding any barriers.”

The event continued with a scrumptious three-course meal, a song performance by 121 Selah Music Group, best dressed (male and female) competition, lip sync battle, games, networking, and other fun activities.

The two winners of the best dressed (male and female) competition went home with a cash prize of N250, 000 each. The night ended with an after-party nightclub, where popular singer Teni performed some of her hit songs, which caught the attention of the guests, causing them to have a true party experience, while enjoying tasty canapés, small chops, drinks, and other mouthwatering bites.

DJ (Crowd Kontroller)’s A-game was truly ignited as he dished out an eclectic playlist of hit songs, leaving the guests truly dancing on their feet all night long.

Some guests at the 7th edition of UX Party were Ebuka and Cynthia Obi Uchendu, BBN’s Allyson, and Daniella Peters, Toolz and Tunde Demuren, Akah and Claire Nnani, Mo’Cheddah, Debola Williams, Sola Oyebade, Chalya Shagaya, among other guests.