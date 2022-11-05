Transcorp Hilton Abuja wins big internationally, bags 8 awards

October was a month of double honours for Transcorp Hilton Abuja as the 5-star hotel was announced winner of prestigious industry awards at successive gala ceremonies held in two continents.

For the 8th year in a row, the hotel emerged winner of World Travel Awards in four categories, including Africa’s and Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel at the 2022 Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, which took place at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya. The hotel also went home with prizes for Nigeria’s Leading Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite and for the first time, Nigeria’s Leading City Hotel.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja was also honoured with the award for Nigeria’s Best MICE Hotel at the 2022 World MICE Awards Gala Ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Jordan.

In the same month, World Luxury Awards presented the hotel with the World Luxury Hotel Award for the third time and the World Luxury Restaurant Award for Zuma Grill for the first time, at the Gala Ceremony of the 2022 World Luxury Awards hosted at the magnificent Swandor Hotels & Resorts Topkapi Palace in Antalya, Turkey.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja emerged winner of both prestigious awards through a voting process open to the public as well as the travel industry.

Commenting on the awards, Bulent Tarlan, general manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, said, “It is a great honour to receive World Travel Awards and World Luxury Hotel and Restaurant Awards at the same time. Every day, our over 1000 team members work hard to create exceptional experiences for our guests; the awards are a fitting reward for our team members’ hard work and dedication.”

“We are proud to be named Africa’s leading business hotel for the eighth consecutive year” said Dupe Olusola, managing director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc. “We have continued to deliver exceptional service to our customers, reinventing ourselves and redefining hospitality in line with our mission. Having improved our leisure offering over the past two years, we are very happy to have added Nigeria’s Leading City Hotel and World Luxury Restaurant Award to our list of awards this year,” Olusola added.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Luxury Restaurant Awards, established in 2006 and 2015 respectively, is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel and restaurant industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travelers and industry players alike. Winning a World Luxury Award is a prestigious accolade, bringing confidence and status to your hotel.