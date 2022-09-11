The Seychelles Island unveils new brand identity

The magical Seychelles is beckoning for visits again. The beckoning is coming after its fresh look that was unveiled recently. The country, which is among the top destinations in Africa, noted that the rebranding was imperative and to enable the easy adaptation to the growing marketing and digital trends around the world.

“It was the right time for us to stand out again,” said Bernadette Willemin, director general, destination marketing, Tourism Seychelles, during a meeting at L’Escale Resort recently as she unveiled the revamped destination brand in the presence of Sherin Francis, principal secretary for Tourism, Tourism Seychelles.

The milestone was celebrated amongst valued members of the trade, including airline partners, hoteliers, and DMC representatives.

In her presentation, the director general for marketing stated that although very successful on the international market, the Seychelles Island brand, which made its debut in 2006, needed to be given a fresh look while adapting to the growing marketing and digital trends around the world.

Proudly introducing the new features of the “freedom bird” logo, Bernadette Willemin gave a brief presentation to the attendees, explaining the evolution of the Seychelles brand with a more modern look, bearing the national colours as it previously did.

Read also: Rethink Tourism: Sector gets ready to celebrate World Tourism Day 2022

Willemin also explained that although the evolution took place, the essence of the brand was left intact by the team to keep the Seychelles brand recognisable to all its stakeholders.

“Earlier this year, we decided to undertake the re-energising of our brand again with the assistance of the UNION, who are familiar with our brand and its logo. We also felt the need to keep our brand modern to efficiently convey our message in this brave new world of multiple, new digital platforms that did not exist in 2006,” said Willemin.

On her part, the principal secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis, briefly expressed her satisfaction with the vibrancy and eloquence of the “new” Tourism Seychelles brand.

“I am confident that this brand revamp, centered on re-energising ourselves as an industry, will show our potential visitors and existing ones our commitment to redefining their experience in Seychelles. With many developments happening in the destination in terms of products and services, we improved our brand to inspire our visitors to choose us when making travel decisions.”