Igboora to host tourists on 2022 World Twins Festival October 8

Once again, Igboora, the ancient town known for twin and multiple births, is set to host global tourists in this year’s edition of World Twins Festival.

The festival will hold on October 8, 2022 at the event arena of Methodist Grammar School, Igboora, Oyo State and would be graced by the presence of Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State and a host of tourists from across the globe.

This year’s festival date is contained in a statement jointly signed by Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the initiators of Twins Tourism.

The statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, said that the festival was aimed at celebrating the unique beings and other multiple births from all walks of life, while spotlighting Igboora, a town famous for having the world largest concentration of living multiple births.

The statement said that the 2022 edition of the festival would hold on the theme; ‘Twinning for World Economic Recovery’, and that it will be the first edition after the demise of its grand patron and regular attendee, late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo.

The statement further said that the festival would celebrate specially the lifetime of Oba Adeyemi, who fathered a set of triplet and some sets of twins.

The statement said that the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye, would lead all the traditional rulers in the town to welcome all and sundry to the special occasion.

The festival will feature exciting events such as; twin fashion show, twin parade, talent show, festival art exhibition, circus performance and regular features of twin cuisines, among others.

The initiators of the festival also called on brands and corporate organisations to take advantage of the festival to activate sponsorship as well as brand promotion at the festival judged to be the biggest of its kind.

The Oguntoye twins are famous twins in African tourism and revered tourism ambassadors.