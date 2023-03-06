Countdown to WTM Africa

With just one month to go until Africa Travel Week takes place from April 3-5, 2023, at the Cape Town International Conference Centre in the host City of Cape Town, the countdown has well and truly begun.

The trade show, which includes flagship shows WTM Africa and ILTM Africa, will allow travel industry leaders to reconnect and catch up on trends and developments in the African tourism space. Exciting content sessions hosted by experts and speakers are to be augmented by several bolt-on conferences, including EQUAL Africa,the African Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS), the Responsible Tourism Africa Conference, Travel Tech and IBTM Africa.

In view of that, Megan De Jager, portfolio director, Travel, Tourism & Marketing RX Africa, shares an overview of what to expect at WTM Africa 2023:

A killer content programme

Do you want to get inside knowledge into Africa’s hottest source markets? Would you like to hear all about the tech innovations that will revolutionise the tourism industry in Africa? Or do you want to know if the African tourism industry is getting inclusivity right? This year’s content programme brings fresh ideas, new speakers and exciting new formats and partners. Speakers include industry stalwarts such as; Mandisa Magwaxaza, Jean Scheltema and Colin Bell among others. Partners for EQUAL Africa now include the IGLTA Foundation and Afrigay.

The most prominent global buyers

Africa Travel Week is expecting to welcome over 500 top-end ‘king buyers’ from across the world, which will be hosted at the Southern Sun Cullinan Hotel, The Vineyard, the Westin, as well as other selected hotels in the city. Buyers this year range from our tried-and-trusted source markets such as the US and the UK, as well as some exciting new markets such as Malaysia, Bangladesh and Romania.

Exciting media partners

The interest from the media for WTM Africa 2023 has been phenomenal and we’re proud to be partnering with Afritraveller, Voyages Afriq, Zambia Travel Magazine, SA Profile, Business Integrator, Rove SA, India Outbound, Plett Tourism, The Planner Guru, Gallivant Africa, Africa.com, iAfrica, SA Commuter, Travel News East Africa, ATC News, Bizcommunity, The Aviators Africa, Luxury Xclusives, Euronews, Byolife Media, Nzira Travel Magazine, Afro Tourism West Africa, Business Events Africa and Euromonitor.

Inspiring young minds

World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2023 have collaborated with Katie King – published author and CEO of AI in Business, to launch an inclusive programme aimed at upskilling high-school students in Cape Town on the impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have on careers in the tourism industry. The most promising young minds will share their technology solutions with us at Africa Travel Week.

Making a difference

Expect a range of exciting new features at the 2023 show. We are particularly excited about our new Sustainability Village where attendees will be able to make a difference on the spot. The Sustainability Village, a new and unique walk-through hub, will feature a variety of eco-focused pop-up exhibitors, each showcasing what they do through interactive displays and communicating how they can assist other businesses in prioritising the environment and the support of local communities. The pop-up exhibitions include Growing Paper, Painted Wolf Wines, How Many Elephants, E’Yako Green, and Uthando South Africa among others.

And the winners are….

Who told the most inspiring story about Africa in 2022? And who are our responsible tourism champions? One of the highlights of the show will be the announcement of the winners of the Responsible Tourism Awards and the Africa Travel and Tourism Awards.

“Africa Travel Week is the show that everyone in the travel and tourism industry wants to be at. The industry’s most influential names become the talk of the town as they create exciting new itineraries, do business, and build lifelong bonds during three days of high-quality appointments, educational sessions and networking parties,” concludes De Jager.