Selling crude oil to refineries in naira: A double-edged sword

The recent directive by Nigeria’s President via a Federal Executive Council (FEC) resolution mandating the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to sell crude oil to local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery, in Naira rather than US dollars is a bold move with far-reaching implications for the Nigerian economy. While the government aims to alleviate foreign exchange pressures and stabilise fuel prices, the policy’s effectiveness and potential drawbacks warrant careful consideration.

Additionally the policy is intended to stimulate local refining activities and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products. It also relieves the pressure on the downward -umbling naira by minimising the need for dollars in local crude sales. By providing a more favourable pricing environment for local refineries, the government aims to encourage investments in the sector and boost domestic production.

“By selling crude oil to local refineries in Naira, the government hopes to reduce the outflow of dollars and strengthen the Naira.”

The rationale behind the naira-denominated crude oil sales

The government’s decision is primarily driven by the desire to conserve foreign exchange reserves. As a major oil producer, Nigeria has historically expended significant portions of its dollar earnings on importing refined petroleum products due to the underdevelopment of its domestic refining capacity. By selling crude oil to local refineries in Naira, the government hopes to reduce the outflow of dollars and strengthen the Naira.

Additionally, the policy is intended to stimulate local refining activities and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products. By providing a more favourable pricing environment for local refineries, the government aims to encourage investments in the sector and boost domestic production.

Read also: FG directs NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery, others in naira

Potential benefits of the policy

Foreign exchange conservation: The most immediate benefit of selling crude oil in Naira is the preservation of foreign exchange reserves. Reduced dollar outflows can help stabilise the exchange rate and lower the cost of imports. It is widely believed that the new arrangement will ensure an annual saving of US$7.32 billion in foreign exchange demand.

Stimulation of local refining: By creating a more conducive business environment for local refineries, the policy could incentivize increased investments in the sector. This could lead to job creation, technology transfer, and improved domestic refining capacity.

Stabilisation of crude oil prices: Increased local refining capacity could potentially lead to a more stable supply of petroleum products, reducing price fluctuations and benefiting consumers eventually leading to stabilised petroleum prices.

Reduced import dependency: A thriving domestic refining industry could decrease Nigeria’s reliance on imported petroleum products, reducing vulnerability to global oil price shocks.

Potential challenges and risks

Exchange rate volatility is paramount; the stability of the naira is essential. Should the Naira depreciate significantly, local refineries might struggle to purchase crude oil at competitive prices, which could undermine the policy’s objectives. Additionally, the pricing mechanism for Naira-denominated crude oil sales must be fair and transparent. An arbitrary pricing system could lead to rent-seeking behaviour and distort the market, which would further complicate the policy’s implementation.

Moreover, the infrastructure and capacity of local refineries play a crucial role. The effectiveness of the policy is contingent upon the ability of these refineries to process increased volumes of crude oil. Inadequate infrastructure and capacity constraints could severely limit the policy’s impact. A conducive regulatory framework is also essential for the policy’s success. Clear and consistent regulations are needed to attract investments and ensure the smooth operation of the refining sector.

Finally, the risk of corruption and inefficiency cannot be ignored. Proper implementation and oversight are necessary to prevent the policy from being exploited for personal gain. Without stringent measures to curb corruption, the policy could fail to achieve its intended outcomes, despite the best efforts to stabilise the exchange rate, establish a fair pricing mechanism, and build adequate infrastructure.

Read also: Nigeria’s oil rigs drop to six-month low as underinvestment persists

The role of independent refineries in Nigeria

Independent refineries, often smaller-scale operations compared to giants like Dangote Refinery, play a crucial role in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. They contribute significantly to meeting domestic fuel demand, providing competition, and stimulating economic growth.

Supplying local markets: Independent refineries can help bridge the gap between supply and demand for refined petroleum products, especially in regions underserved by major refineries.

Creating employment: These refineries often generate employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, contributing to local economic development.

Boosting competition: The presence of independent refineries can foster competition in the downstream petroleum sector, leading to potentially lower prices for consumers.

Improving energy security: By increasing domestic refining capacity, independent refineries can reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported petroleum products, enhancing energy security.

Challenges faced by independent refineries

Despite their potential contributions, independent refineries in Nigeria encounter several challenges:

Limited access to crude oil: Securing a stable supply of crude oil at competitive prices can be a significant hurdle for these refineries.

Financing constraints: Access to affordable financing for expansion, modernisation, and operational costs is often limited.

Infrastructure deficiencies: Inadequate transportation and storage infrastructure can hinder the efficient operation of independent refineries.

Regulatory hurdles: Complex and sometimes inconsistent regulatory frameworks can create obstacles for these businesses.

Technical Expertise: Building and operating a refinery requires specialised technical expertise, which can be a challenge for smaller players.

Comparison with other countries with similar policies

Comparing Nigeria’s policy of selling crude oil to local refineries in Naira with other countries can provide valuable insights into potential outcomes and challenges. While no country has an identical policy, several countries have implemented similar strategies to reduce reliance on imported petroleum products and boost domestic refining.

India has implemented a range of policies to encourage investment in the refining sector, focusing on increasing refining capacity and reducing import dependency. The country has introduced subsidies and tax breaks to promote local refining. However, these initiatives face challenges, including infrastructure bottlenecks, environmental concerns, and the fluctuations of global oil prices.

Brazil has developed a large and successful biofuels industry, significantly reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. Policies supporting ethanol production and blending have been crucial in achieving significant energy independence and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Despite these successes, Brazil faces challenges such as land use changes for biofuel production and price volatility of biofuels.

In Malaysia, the establishment of the national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has been a cornerstone of overseeing the oil and gas industry. The country has focused on developing domestic refining capacity to reduce imports and has implemented policies to attract foreign investment in the refining sector. Nevertheless, Malaysia contends with competition from regional refineries and the impact of global oil price fluctuations.

By comparing Nigeria’s policy with these and other countries, policymakers can identify best practices, potential pitfalls, and opportunities for improvement. It is essential to consider the specific context of each country, including economic conditions, resource availability, and political landscape, when drawing comparisons.

To maximise the benefits and mitigate the risks, we at BDI opined that the government should consider the following steps in reaping the maximal benefit of the proposed policy directive:

One, establish a transparent and market-based pricing mechanism for Naira-denominated crude oil sales.

Read also: Naira crude sale ends 20-year-old opaque supply market

Implications for the Nigerian economy

The implications of selling crude oil to local refineries in Naira extend beyond the oil and gas sector. A successful implementation of the policy could have positive ripple effects on the broader economy. For example, increased economic activities in the refining sector can stimulate demand for goods and services, leading to job creation and overall economic growth.

Provide adequate incentives and support to local refineries to enhance their capacity and efficiency.

Strengthen the regulatory framework to ensure fair competition and prevent market abuses.

Implement robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess the policy’s impact and make necessary adjustments.

By adopting a comprehensive and strategic approach, the government can increase the likelihood of achieving its policy objectives and maximising the benefits for the Nigerian economy.

However, the policy also carries risks. If not carefully managed, it could exacerbate existing economic challenges. For instance, if the naira depreciates significantly, it could lead to higher inflation and erode purchasing power. Additionally, if the policy distorts the market or creates opportunities for rent-seeking, it could undermine investor confidence and discourage foreign investment.

Finally, the decision to sell crude oil to local refineries in Naira is a complex and multifaceted policy with both potential benefits and risks. While the government’s objectives of conserving foreign exchange and stimulating local refining are laudable, the success of the policy depends on careful implementation, effective monitoring, and a supportive regulatory environment.