Google trend data show Tinubu breaking into the north

BusinessDay’s analysis of Google trends data on search interest show that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually gaining on the People Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the north while maintaining an average of 20 percent and higher search interest across all states.

Atiku received a higher proportion of search interest in states like Niger, Jigawa, Kaduna between August 28 and September 4.

However, as of last week (September 4-11) Tinubu’s search interest in these states had jumped and overtook that of Atiku, except Bauchi state where both men were tied.

According to BusinessDay’s analysis of the data, Borno state is more likely to vote for Tinubu, as he wields the highest average search interest coupled with the fact that his Vice presidential choice was also a former governor of the said state.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been more strategic in his choice of Vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima than any other presidential candidate.

Tinubu’s choice of vice-presidential candidate has strategically pulled the northern masses towards him. This is shown by the recognizable power Shettima wields above all other vice-presidential candidates.

On a broader scale, Tinubu and Obi are tied on 34 percent of total search interest across the country, ahead of Atiku who garnered 30 percent.

Southeastern states yet to accept Atiku

Google trends analysis shows Atiku has the lowest average search interest across all southeastern states, while Obi ranks highest and Tinubu maintains 20 percent and above across these states.

Atiku, Tinubu jostle for northern allegiance

The northern region’s allegiance lies more between Atiku and Tinubu, except for the north central where Obi wields some power and dominates some states like Benue, FCT, Plateau, and Nasarrawa, and would most likely lose in states like Yobe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina which he is yet to gain ground.

Google trend Analysis by voting blocs: Northern Alliance, Bible Belt, and the Rockies: (PDP losing relevance across all blocs)

Tinubu has held the Rockies down and is gradually turning the Northern Alliance bloc whose loyalty has been to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) towards his party, to win the election.

These four states out of 11 Borno, Jigawa, Osun state, and Bauchi where he had a tie with Atiku are already changing their allegiance to the APC presidential candidate. All these states, apart from Bauchi are governed by the APC

The Bible Belt, another PDP loyalist bloc, which has the highest number of voters but low voter turnout is made up of 17 states drawn from the South East, South-South, and eastern North-Central.

Analysis by BusinessDay shows that this loyalty is wavering as the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is dominating across all states in the South-South and South-Eastern region while the north central is being shared between Obi and Tinubu.