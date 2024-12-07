Nasarawa hands over 14,000 hectares of agricultural land to SARO-Africa

…investment to ensure food security, create jobs

Nasarawa State Government has formerly handed over the 14,000 hectares of agricultural land acquired by AZMAN Group to Saro Agro-Allied Limited for utilization in Toto Local Government area of the State.

The agreement between AZMAN Group Chairman, Abdulmunaf Yunusa and Ujwalkanta Senapati, the Managing Director of Saro Agro-Allied Limited took place at the Nasarawa Governors Lodge in Abuja at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Sule and Ibrahim Abdullahi, Managing Director, Nasarawa Investment Development Agency’ (NASIDA), Ibrahim Abdullahi.

“Today, one of the best news that you would hear is that it is an area where some villages were having issues with the community. Today, we have resolved the issues.

“Those people earlier displaced are moving back into the villages around the area this month. By the time they move in, you will have some level of security in the area. Because as long as there are some villages that have settled down, you won’t be having problems with some people who are coming out of nowhere to cause mayhem”, the governor said.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, tManaging Director Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for always supporting investment initiatives in the State. The NASIDA Boss however said all the necessary steps needed to bring investment plan in to fruition had been activated.

He explained that, AZMAN Group, whose presence has been in the area, has now offered a competing business initiatives to Saro Agro-Allied to superintend their own investment plan in other sectors.

In separate remarks, the Chairman AZMAN Group, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Chairman, AZMAN Group and Ujwalkanta Senapati, the Managing Director of Saro Agro-Allied Limited, appreciated the governor for providing an opportunity for the two companies to meet and conclude talks on the way forward.

