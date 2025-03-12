The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has joined the league of partners of fairtrade Messe to host the 2025 agrofood and plastprintpack conference.

This collaboration between MAN and fairtrade Messe underscores their commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and sustainability within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

“We are in partnership with agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2025, a platform that aligns with our mission to drive industrial growth and innovation in Nigeria,” said Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director general of MAN.

“This partnership provides our members with a unique opportunity to showcase their capabilities, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and forge strategic alliances. By participating in this event, MAN members will gain visibility, forge international collaborations, and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging sectors,” he added.

This partnership will provide support for both MAN and fairtrade’s respective platforms. In addition, manufacturing members and stakeholders will also receive priority discounts for participation in the exhibitions and sponsorship opportunities.

“We are honoured to have the MAN as our institutional partner for agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2025. MAN’s involvement underscores the importance of this event as a catalyst for industrial development,” said Paul Maerz, managing director of fairtrade Messe.

“We aim to create a platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging industries. We look forward to welcoming MAN members and other stakeholders to this transformative event,” he stressed.

The event, which will be held at Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on March 25 – 27, 2025, will bring together key stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, policymakers, and investors, from about 16 countries to address challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging industries.

