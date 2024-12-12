Local tractor manufacturers cry out, say FG seems to give with one hand, takes back with the other

Made in Nigeria tractors

Local tractor manufacturers and assembling plants have cried out saying what the federal gives with one hand, it seems to be taking back with the other hand.

The FG is believed to be fighting to promote local production especially in the agric value chain. At the same time, however, some of the sector players say it appears that the same FG is sabotaging its own efforts.

This is said to be most glaring in the tractor policy of the FG. Whereas the presidency is believed to be pushing to cut down importation and spending of forex and bring down foreign debt, some agencies and ministries of the same government are believed to be promoting importation of what the country is exporting.

This questions the rationale behind the economic value in sacrifice of the Nigeria indigenous investment especially some local tractor producers one of which, Bobtrack, is headquartered in PH and now producing in Lafia, Nasarawa State, to serve the north.

Bobtrack Tractors Ltd is said to have a combined production capacity of 6000 tractors and implements, but why is the FG more interested in importing tractors without first mopping up the local market? What makes Belarus a better option than Nigeria’s produce that has made waves in China of all countries?

Many agric engineers have asked what makes a John Deer tractor that cost twice more than a locally made tractor better? Bobtrack in particular is clearly a world class choice of tractor as its market spread shows.

With marketing outlets in Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Rwanda, Dubai, or China, one must ask the question what is the goal of the Ministry of Agriculture and the government to appear to sabotage the investment interest of local investors?

The company Bobtrack commands a reach spread of its sales and maintenance outlets in the country to provide after-sales service and indeed enhance the naira in creating quality jobs for Nigeria’s youths as against this intended import that may help kill the naira. That is why many watchers think the Nigeria government is the greatest threat to its own economy. The case of Dangote Refinery is being cited as another example.

Nigerians are being called upon to come together and stop this act of a few in Government that appears selfish that could derail the good efforts of the President.

Companies with proven record of capacity in the agric value chain such as Bobtrack that has been found good enough by the Nasarawa State Government and NASENI should be encouraged not discouraged since neighboring countries are wooing this investment away from Nigeria.

In July 2024, it was reported that industry experts have said that two types of fraud are running and ruining Nigeria’s agric mechanisation subsector. The first is the dumping of tractors from different continents that do not last long in Africa.

“Waves of such tractors lie waste in many farms across Nigeria’s farm zones. “

The next is the supply of low-grade tractors of between 30 and 40 horse power (HP) in the name of 60 hp which fail badly.

Bobtrack was reported to have brought all this to an end with Nigerian made tractors that sold out in China, made waves in other African countries, and have solved the weather differentiation problem.

Share