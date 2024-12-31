How farmers reaped billions from cocoa, sesame exports in 2024

In the outgoing year, 2024, some Nigerian farmers became millionaires and even billionaires selling cocoa, sesame seeds, soybeans, cashew nuts and frozen foods.

But they did not just become rich by selling to the local market. They rather added value to the commodities and exported them, making dollars and euros from the business.

Cocoa was Nigeria’s biggest agro export earner in 2024. Nigeria raked in N1.46 trillion in nine months of 2024 from cocoa export, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Foreign Trade Statistics’ data.

The Nigerian farmers sold the commodity to the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, Belgium, Germany, and Italy. And with the currency devaluation, they earned more naira in 2024.

“We earned a lot more exporting cocoa and sesame seeds to Europe in 2024 than we had ever earned in the previous two years. However, we did not export them raw; we processed the cocoa beans to sell them at higher prices,” said Francis Okeleke, managing director of Kenfrancis Farms, who invests in agro-based businesses.

Cocoa prices surged by over 567 percent in one year, hitting N12.5 million in November 2024 on naira devaluation.

Cocoa is a revenue and foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, and Nigeria is the fourth largest grower of the crop with 280,000 metric tonnes annual output, according to data from the International Cocoa Organisation (ICO).

The value of cocoa beans (both superior, standard quality & other quality not specified) exported in nine months of 2024 accounted for 7.12 percent of total agricultural exports (N20.56 trillion) within the same period.

In 2021, Euromonitor International estimated the size of Nigeria’s chocolate confectionery industry at $31.1 million.

“Nigerian farmers have benefited from the price surge and we are likely going to see export proceeds from cocoa exceed N1 trillion in the full year of 2024,” Sayina Rima told BusinessDay from his Ikom Farm in the South-South region.

Mufutau Abolarinwa, national president of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria, said cocoa farmers and exporters are benefitting from the record surge in global prices, noting that, “We will see a marginal increase in this maincrop season and we expect an output boost next year if weather conditions are favourable.”

Farmers tap Chinese, Japanese markets for Sesame buyers

Nigeria is among the top growers of sesame seeds globally, thus making the seed an important component of Nigeria’s diversification plan.

Nigerian farmers exported sesame seeds worth N411.11 billion in the first nine months of the year, accounting for two percent of the country’s total agric exports within the period.

China and Japan were the biggest buyers of sesame seeds from Nigeria in the period under review.

Soybeans sells in India, Canada, Turkey

Soybeans have an average protein content of 40 percent. It is more protein-rich than any of the animal protein sources found in Nigeria, according to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Nigerian farmers shipped out N371.11 billion worth of soybeans (both seeds & excluding seeds) to India, Canada, Turkey, Nepal, and Pakistan, in the nine months of 2024, accounting for 1.80 percent of the country’s total agric exports within the period reviewed.

The NEPC said Nigeria’s soybeans production is rising steadily spurred by favourable grower prices and high demand. Nigeria’s soybeans production stood at 688,000 metric tons between 2010 and 2023, according to Statista.

Cashew nuts exporters not exempted

Nigerian farmers also exported cashew nuts in shells valued at N376.31 billion in nine months of 2024, accounting for 1.83 percent of the country’s total agric exports within the period reviewed.

The NEPC has described Nigeria as a major and growing player in the cashew industry, with a rising market share in global cashew production and an annual average production increase of five percent.

The country currently produces 220,000 to 240,000 tonnes of cashew in shells, lower than when compared to its African peers like Côte d’Ivoire, and Guinea Bissau, according to the NEPC.

Frozen shrimps and prawns

Frozen shrimps and prawns accounted for 0.14 percent of total agricultural exports in the period under review.

Nigerian farmers exported frozen shrimps and prawns at a value of N27.97 billion in the period. It can be added to salad, pasta, and other meals.

Similarly, the Netherlands remains the key foreign market for crabs and crab meat exports from Nigeria.

Nigeria exported crab to the tune of N1.99 billion in the nine months of 2024.

Other spices

Farmers exported spices like turmeric, thyme, bay leaves and curry valued at N14.02 billion worth to India, China, and Germany.

Spices accounted for 0.07 percent of total agricultural exports in the period.

Pigeon peas

The pigeon pea is a perennial legume from the family, Fabaceae, and its seeds have become a common food grain in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

In the review period, Nigeria exported peas to the tune of N14.75 billion, contributing 0.07 percent to total agricultural exports.

These generated N3.21 billion worth of Pigeon peas , accounting for 0.02 percent of total agricultural exports within the period.

Gum Arabic

Gum Arabic is a perennial tree that is grown in Nigeria and a few African countries. It is cultivated in large commercial quantities in the northern parts of Nigeria.

Between January and September of 2024, Nigerian farmers exported a total of N4.5 billion worth of Gum Arabic.

“We are seeing the results of our diversification strategy, particularly through the ‘Operation Double Your Exports’ initiative,” said Nonye Ayeni, executive director and CEO of NEPC.

“This performance shows that Nigerian exports are gradually shifting from raw agricultural products exports to semi-processed and manufactured goods,” she added.

