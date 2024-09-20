GTN donates 25,000 bags of food items to vulnerable Nigerians to tackle hunger

…holds Mission Week

With millions of Nigerians struggling to afford food amid rising prices, Give the Nations (GTN) – a global non-profit focused on raising the next generation of global leaders has donated 25,000 bags of rice, garri, beans, and other food items to vulnerable Nigerians.

GTN and the Loveworld Global Fellowship have come together to address the challenge Nigerians are facing in a protracted period of economic hardship.

The non-profit collaborates with partners to direct resources to the most vulnerable in society and provide training on skills acquisition and grants for young people to earn a living.

Precious Jefferson, director of GTN said the non-profit is inspired to help young and vulnerable people across the globe at a critical time.

“When we have millions of vulnerable people that need help, we are working to support them with relief materials and grants,” she said.

“In Nigeria, we will be giving out 25,000 bags of rice, garri, beans, and others in Lagos to tackle the country’s rising hunger during the Day of Salvation Programme,” she noted.

She said the initiative is all about giving and reaching the poor, raising and training people to be self-developed and relevant to their society.

According to her, GTN has provided over 5,000 relief items to vulnerable groups in the country and empowered over 5,000 women and youths with training and grants to kick-start their businesses in Rivers State.

To ensure that communities have access to safe and clean water, GTN recently provided a bore-hole project for a community in Akwa-Ibom State with a target of providing 1,000 bore-holes by December 2024.

Speaking on GTN Mission Week which is currently ongoing across the globe in Africa, Asia and other regions, Jefferson said it is a week set aside to reach out to vulnerable people globally.

The director called for more partnerships from organisations in both the public and private sectors to enable people to benefit from the initiative.

Speaking also, Micheal Falogun, programme director at Day of Salvation, appreciated GTN for partnering with his organisation to provide relief for more people in the country.

He noted that the relief items would be provided during the Day of Salvation Programme organised by Loveworld Global Fellowship in Lagos, urging Lagosians to participate.