…as 100 farmers benefit from livestock empowerment in Kwara

Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, has said that Nigeria is set to convert 417 grazing reserves to communal ranches to reduce unrestricted cattle movement and improve livestock management.

The Minister made the statement when he received a Delegation of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) led by Garba Sharubutu, Executive Secretary in his Office in Abuja on Thursday.

This is as the Minister tasked the ARCN to intensify research and innovation efforts in the livestock sector to enable the Federal Government establish specialised colleges for livestock development.

“We are talking of massive regrassing of the countryside and we are not going to rely on the importation of grass varieties. You must give us indigenous grasses that are nutritious enough, that are hardy, tolerant, and drought resistant. This is what we are looking for. If we have ARCN, you must talk to the market”, he said.

Stressing the need for dedicated livestock colleges and questioning whether the current agricultural colleges in the Country are sufficient for Nigeria’s growing population, he encouraged the establishment of dedicated colleges for livestock and animal husbandry.

Referencing the transformation agenda for the livestock sector, the Minister pointed out the need for intensive research, breed improvement, disease management, and sustainable feeding practices.

“We want to see more focused research on livestock. We must believe in the sector’s ability to drive impactful change. Our priorities include feed and fodder development, disease and health management, traceability, and genetic improvements across species,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 100 small-scale livestock farmers have benefitted from the first phase of goats empowerment programme in Kwara State as part of the State Government’s strategy to grow the livestock sector by improving the income of the farmers in the business.

Speaking at the kick-off of the exercise at the State Coordination Office of Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) in Ilorin, Oloruntoyosi Thomas, Commissioner for Livestock Development, explained that the donation was made by major stakeholders in the livestock sector of State.

Thomas, who is the pioneer Commissioner for the newly-created Ministry, pointed out that the capacity building programmes organised by the Kwara L-PRES Project had yielded positive result by changing the orientation of the youths to wealth creation and employment opportunities.

She noted that the Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is not only after the trainings but also wants everybody to have financial freedom with a view to improving their livelihoods and the economic status of the State.

The Commissioner said the beneficiaries who are members of the “Agbeloba Omodara” Cluster farming group deserved the gesture due to their contributions in stepping down the knowledge gained during the intensive training programmes to other people at the grassroots.

