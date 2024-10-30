FG taps APMD platform to transform Nigeria’s livestock marketing

Nigeria’s livestock industry, a key part of the country’s quest for food security, is set to undergo a transformative marketing shift as the federal government in collaboration with the African Union -Inter African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) established the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) platform.

The APMD platform aims to drive market-led transformations in pastoralism, a vital livelihood for millions across the continent.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the APMD platform technical work planning and stakeholder engagement workshop recently in Abuja, Aliyu Abdullahi, minister of state, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, noted that Nigeria has immense potentials for livestock development given its natural endowment in livestock population, suitable climate and vegetation, and a long standing culture of animal husbandry by pastoralists in the country.

“Nigeria’s livestock resources include about 21.2 million cattle, 76.3 million goats, 48.6 million sheep. These farm animals greatly contribute to and facilitate the supply of animal protein, foreign exchange, raw materials for agro-allied industries which will ultimate assist to achieve President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“Nigeria is a major hub of animal product consumption in West Africa and is the most important market for livestock in the sub- region. It is also one of the largest livestock-raising countries in the region.”

“Meeting the ever-increasing domestic demand and access to these flourishing markets are major economic stakes for Nigeria and for the neighboring Sahel countries that raise livestock.”

He noted however that due to inadequate market information, most small holder farmer who constitute the majority of the farming populace are unable to take advantage of the prevailing high price for animal agricultural products, thereby allowing the greater part of the profit margin to go to the middlemen.

“The pastoralists should form cooperative societies so that they can pool their resources together. This will go a long way in ensuring that they procure inputs like feed, vaccines drugs etc. together from genuine source hence better quality at a reduced cost,” he said.

According to him, they could also source for loan from credit institutions under that umbrella, noting that the the workshop aims to enhance knowledge and exchange the successful experiences of pastoral livestock market system in the above stated countries.

It is hoped that the benefits of selecting Nigeria as the light house will promote cooperation, income generation and entrepreneurship especially among socially disadvantaged groups including pastoralist, women and youths, thus effectively contributing to the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he noted.

Huyam Salih, director, AU-IBAR, who was represented by Ahmed Eibeltagy, APMD’s project coordinator and a professor, emphasised that the platform aims to bolster the livestock sector and safeguard rural incomes derived from meat and livestock products.

She described the platform as a beacon of hope for millions of pastoralists, stating, “The launch of the APMD Platform occurs at a pivotal moment, allowing us to address existing challenges.”

“By promoting collaboration and innovation, we can create sustainable growth opportunities. This workshop is a crucial step towards developing strategies that empower pastoral communities and facilitate transformation.”

She outlined three primary pillars guiding their initiatives: an enabling policy environment, a functional data ecosystem, and private-sector integration.

She expressed gratitude to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their financial backing and strategic collaboration, noting that their ongoing investment in the pastoral livestock value chain is both visionary and impactful, helping to tackle significant challenges and foster sustainable economic growth for pastoral communities throughout the region.

“As Nigeria serves as one of our leading countries, I am optimistic that the insights and success stories shared during this workshop will motivate other nations to join our efforts.”

The platform technical pillar planning and stakeholder engagement workshop brought together experts and key stakeholders from Burkina Faso, Benin, Cameroon and Chad to chart a transformative path for Africa’s pastoral communities.

Nigeria and Kenya have been identified as a “Lighthouse Country,” where the APMD Platform will initially translate strategies into action. Six additional Strategic Outreach Countries (SOCs) will benefit from the lessons learned during this phase, in a bid to scale up success across the region.

The goal is to foster collaboration among pastoral livestock stakeholders and ensure that pastoralists can access more profitable markets while ensuring food security across Africa,” she added.

