FG supports 2,000 farmers to boost wheat production in Niger

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, on Thursday, distributed inputs to 2000 farmers for dry season wheat farming in Niger.

The scheme is under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP).

Ishaku Buba, NAGS-AP’s national project officer, disclosed this during the 2024/2025 distribution in the Garafini and Swashi communities in Borgu.

The scheme had taken off 2,000 hectares of land in the two communities using mechanised farming methods.

Buba, who was represented by Musaku Emmanuel, said the initiative was a collaborative effort aimed at making Nigeria self-sufficient in wheat production.

“This initiative is expected to improve the living conditions of the community and address the shortfall of wheat production in the country.

“SMK Nigeria Limited provides the farmers with NPK and Urea fertilisers as well as certified and improved seeds of wheat,” he said.

Buba noted that the initiative was part of the Federal Government’s effort to boost wheat production in the country.

Adamu Jibril, district head of Garafini, who is also a wheat farmer, lauded the gesture.

He expressed optimism that it would improve wheat production and livelihoods in the community.

“This initiative is aimed at improving the livelihoods of my subjects, and creating a sustainable economy,” he said.

Also speaking, Samaila Ismail, a farmer, said: “With the modern techniques, we have moved from peasant farming to mechanised farming, using tractors and planters to enhance our productivity.

“In the past, we used to get half a tonne per hectare, but now we can get three tonnes per hectare, which is 30 bags of wheat,” he said.

Ismail added that with this scheme, wheat importation would soon be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

He said that the support received would encourage more farmers to embrace wheat farming.

