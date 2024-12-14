FG seeks US support for animal census to curb farmer-herder clashes

It aimed to harvest the inputs of relevant stakeholders for the purpose of enriching the National Diary Policy for Nigeria.

The federal government has sought the support of the United States government in conducting a livestock census aimed at keeping proper records of Nigeria livestock and curbing farmer-herder clashes in Nigeria.

Idi Mukhtar Maiha, minister of livestock development, revealed this when he hosted Richard M. Mills Jr, the United States ambassador to Nigeria, and his delegation, to discuss ways of enhancing collaboration for the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Mills Jr. in his remarks, highlighted the United States’ commitment to building commercial trade relationships between Nigerian livestock producers and U.S. food exporters.

He announced plans to support 25 Nigerian exporters and livestock professionals in attending the world’s largest industrial food processing expo in Atlanta next month.

He said the three-day event will connect Nigerian stakeholders with global livestock experts, offering opportunities to establish business partnerships and advance best practices in livestock management.

The US ambassador further emphasised the vital role of livestock in addressing food insecurity and fostering trade while alleviating tensions between farmers and herders. “Collaboration in areas such as breed improvement, food processing, and technology adoption can unlock the immense potential of Nigeria’s livestock sector,” he stated.

In his remarks, the minister of livestock development expressed the federal government’s dedication to transforming the sector into a globally competitive and sustainable industry.

“The U.S. government has actually been working with Nigeria, for a long time including the livestock sector. But with the creation of the ministry, there is a reinvigorated appetite, that’s why he has come to explore further areas where we can collaborate.

“We discussed on the issue of breed improvement, and the U.S. is leading that direction in both dairy and beef.

“We also spoke about livestock health, veterinary services, broadening international trade and also spoken on collaboration from the U.S. government to assist us in doing livestock census so that we can confirm exactly the number of animals we have in the country.”

Maiha outlined strategic priorities for the ministry, including modernising Nigeria’s 417 grazing reserves with essential infrastructure such as water, schools, clinics, markets, and abattoirs.

He disclosed plans to improve breed performance, enhance veterinary services and adopt advanced technology like cattle tagging and traceability systems to tackle challenges such as cattle rustling.

“Your Excellency, it is our desire to make full utilisation of the 417 grazing reserves we have in this country. By this, we want to see to the re-grazing of those areas, getting all the necessary inputs in terms of rangeland, pasture, water, having also the infrastructure for the comfort of the animals and the herders’ families,” Maiha stated.

The minister also called for increased collaboration in research and development to boost vaccine production, animal healthcare and productivity across the livestock value chain.

He welcomed the United States’ offer to facilitate capacity-building exchange programs for Nigerian professionals, enabling them to adopt global best practices tailored to local needs.

