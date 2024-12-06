FG introduces National Urban Agricultural Programme to boost food security

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has announced the introduction of a National Urban Agricultural Programme (NUAP)

in a bid to bolster self-sufficiency in food production and empower Nigerian households.

A statement signed by Umar Rashida, principal director of information for the director of information, on Thursday, said the programme is scheduled to take off in 2025, with financial provisions contained in the year’s appropriation proposals.

The statement quoted Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, minister of state for agriculture, as saying that the programme would be boosted by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security taking over the ‘Every Home A Garden’ and ‘Young Farmers Club’ projects, which were components of Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady’s Agricultural Support Programme.

“Our National Urban Agricultural Programme will institutionalise the gains of these initiatives for the good of all,” the minister said.

He praised Oluremi Tinubu for her “unwavering commitment and forward-looking vision that has ignited a nationwide movement.”

He noted that the ‘Every Home A Garden’ competition “has not only encouraged citizens, especially women to embrace home gardening but also contributed to healthier lifestyles, reduced household food insecurity, and strengthened community ties.”

While applauding the First Lady for her ‘exceptional leadership in paving the path towards ensuring the success of her pet project,’ Abdullahi said the ‘Every Home A Garden’ competition “recognizss creativity, excellence, commitment to sustainable gardening practices, and household self-sufficiency.”

He congratulated the winner of the maiden edition of the competition, Veronica Kidafa Mbaya, of Borno State.

‘Every Home A Garden’ competition was launched in October 2023 by Oluremi Tinubu. The winner took home a combined prize of N25 million.

