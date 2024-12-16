Business of Food empowers 2,000 food vendors across Nigeria

At the ninth edition of the Business of Food Series, over 2,000 food vendors across nine states in Nigeria were empowered with vital skills and knowledge to enhance their business and increase their income.

The series focused on offering cost-effective, nutritious, and protein alternatives with maggi soya chunks to food vendors while equipping them to keep growing despite economic hardships.

“At Nestlé Professional, we are committed to empowering local food vendors with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive,” Funmi Osineye, business manager of Nestlé Professional in Nigeria, remarked.

“By introducing maggi soya chunks, we aim to provide an affordable and nutritious alternative that supports their businesses and promotes healthier eating habits in our communities,” she added.

The out-of-home business arm of Nestlé Nigeria — Nestlé Professional recently introduced the seasoning cubes as an affordable nutrition option for food vendors, chefs and event planners.

According to Osineye, food vendors play an integral role in providing daily nutrition to bustling urban areas. However, they face challenges in managing their businesses amidst rising costs, often leading to a reduced focus on providing adequate nutrition in favour of profit.

“With one pack providing adequate protein and nutrition for eight people, maggi soya chunks, a soya-based texturised protein, is an affordable alternative protein ensuring that food vendors not only remain profitable but continue to provide adequate nutrition to their customers,” she noted.

Osaretin Okao, managing director of Food Bizz Support Services, urged food vendors to be innovative and open to trying new things, including the use of new affordable ingredients in their cooking.

According to her, managing a successful food business requires adaptability and a willingness to embrace new opportunities.

Therefore by incorporating affordable and nutritious ingredients like the seasoning cubes, food vendors can not only enhance their offerings but also ensure they remain profitable and sustainable.

