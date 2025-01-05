Benue farmer to expand agribusiness after winning N5 million jackpot

Gabriel Orpin, a farmer from Benue State, has emerged as the winner of the N5 million BetKing Virtuals Christmas jackpot.

Orpin, who grows rice, cassava, and yam on his farm, says he plan to use his winnings to buy land, expand his farming business, and build a home for his family.

“We are thrilled to see how this jackpot will help him achieve his dreams and inspire others in his community. At BetKing, our goal is to ensure that every bet is an adventure, and Gabriel’s story is a proof of that,” Nengi Akinola, head of marketing at BetKing, stated.

According to her, the BetKing virtuals has gain popularity for its simplicity, excitement, and potential for significant instant winnings. She stated further that Gabriel’s win highlights the transformative opportunities the platform offers to individuals from all walks of life.

“Gabriel’s win represents everything BetKing stands for, transforming lives and creating memorable experiences for our customers,” she stated.

Akinola disclosed further that the life-changing moment is part of BetKing’s Christmas festivities, which also include the BetKing Danfo Santa initiative.

According to her, the Danfo Santa is an initiative that spreads joy across Lagos by surprising individuals and communities with essential food items and cheer, on the back of the festive spirit.

Gabriel Orpin, disclosed that his journey with BetKing began in June when he first discovered virtual games. He stated that after a series of smaller wins, including N18, 000 and N185,000, he decided to keep staking.

He discloses further that his persistence paid off with the life-altering jackpot win during the Christmas season.

“When I got the call about my win, I couldn’t believe it. But when BetKing explained everything, I knew it was real. Traveling to Lagos to claim my prize was a big step, but it was worth it. BetKing has truly changed my life.”

He stated further that the win is more than just a financial breakthrough, and described it as an opportunity to uplift his family, invest in his passion for farming, and inspire others to dream big.

“I’ve always been passionate about farming, but this win is truly life-changing. I’ll buy land, build a small house, and start a small business to ensure the money keeps working for me,” Orpin stated.

