With the vision to empower the customers with requisite knowledge to make informed food choices, promote a happier and healthier people, Domozu Farm Foods, according to the CEO, Samuel Thomas will keep providing tips, recipes and insights on human nutrition. Interestingly, to walk the talk on ensuring a healthier life, as promised it produces top quality food items for the consumers to enjoy value for the resources spent. These include Dates (Dabino ) powder, Acha (Fonio ) flour, and Tamba (finger millet) flour. Others are Tigernuts powder, natural honey as well as Acha (Fonio ) grains.

On promoting a healthier heart Domozu Farm Foods provides some essential tips to avoid heart attacks. In that regard, people are well advised to focus on whole unprocessed foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and health fats.

Furthermore, it is important for people to engage in regular exercise for some 150 minutes per week. Or 75 minutes of rigorous exercise per week. And to manage stress people should engage in meditation, yoga or deep breathing. Also important is for everyone to have 7-8 hours of quality sleep every blessed night

There is also an increasing need for us to check out our blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Working with a healthcare provider would assist. As for drinks, men are well advised to limit alcohol consumption to not more than two drinks per day and women to one drink per day, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Not left out of the cautionary measures to take is that of stop smoking cigarettes as it has been discovered to be a risk factor in heart related diseases. It is healthy to get hydrated by drinking water regularly.

To strengthen the heart, the foods recommended include leafy greens ( spinach, kale and collard greens, especially for those living where these are common) but in Nigeria green vegetables such as bitter leaf, ugu, efo riro should be incorporated into our diets. In addition are berries, nuts and seeds such as almonds and walnuts. Fatty fish including as salmon, tuna, mackerel are good choices. So are olive oil and olive oil.

Of significance, is for people to realise that the heart is like the engine room of the whole body. It is therefore important to make sure that you keep it healthy.

Foods to avoid include sugary, salty, fried and fatty food items that could clog the arteries and veins and add more pressure on the heart.

Domozu Farm Foods also provides tips on how to combat the issue of rheumatism as stated below.

Rheumatism

Rheumatism is a term used to describe various conditions that affect the joints and muscles, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. The causes of rhomatism can be divided into two main categories: primary and secondary.

Primary rheumatism occurs when the joints and muscles are affected directly, often due to:

1. Genetic factors

2. Autoimmune disorders (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis)

3. Infections (e.g., viral or bacterial)

4. Injuries or trauma

Secondary rheumatism occurs when another underlying condition leads to joint and muscle problems, such as:

1. Metabolic disorders (e.g., gout)

2. Endocrine disorders (e.g., thyroid disorders)

3. Nutritional deficiencies (e.g., vitamin D deficiency)

4. Chronic diseases (e.g., diabetes, cancer)

If left untreated, rheumatism can lead to:

a. Chronic pain and stiffness

b. Limited mobility and flexibility

c. Swelling and inflammation

d. Deformity and disability

e. Increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures

To prevent rheumatism, consider the following:

1. Maintain a healthy weight to reduce pressure on joints

2. Engage in regular exercise, such as gentle stretching and strengthening

3. Eat a balanced diet rich in:

– Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts)

– Antioxidants (found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts)

– Vitamin D (found in fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products)

– Calcium (found in dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified plant-based milk)

4. Manage stress through relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing

5. Avoid repetitive strain injuries and take regular breaks to rest and stretch

Foods that can help prevent rheumatism include:

1. Turmeric (curcumin)

2. Ginger

3. Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, and mackerel)

4. Leafy greens (spinach, kale, and collard greens)

5. Nuts and seeds (walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxse

What is Acha (Fonio)?

Acha (Fonio) is an ancient West African cereal crop that has been a staple food for centuries. Here are some key aspects of Acha (Fonio), including its glycemic index:

– Nutritional value: Acha (Fonio) is high in protein, fiber, and minerals like iron, zinc, and potassium.

– Glycemic index: Acha (Fonio) has a low glycemic index (GI) of around 30-40, which means it is digested and absorbed slowly. This makes it a suitable food for people with diabetes or those who want to manage their blood sugar levels.

– Gluten-free: Acha (Fonio) is gluten-free, making it an excellent option for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

– Drought tolerance: Acha (Fonio) is highly drought-tolerant, making it an ideal crop for smallholder farmers in areas with limited water resources.

– Cultural significance: Acha (Fonio) holds cultural and spiritual significance in many West African communities, particularly in Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

– Culinary uses: Acha (Fonio) can be prepared in various ways, including cooking it as a porridge, making flour for Swallow, baking, or even brewing beer.

– Nutritional benefits: Acha (Fonio) has several nutritional benefits, including:

– Reducing inflammation

– Improving digestion

– Supporting healthy blood sugar levels

– Providing essential amino acids

– Aiding in weight management

Overall, Acha (Fonio) is an incredible crop that offers numerous benefits, from its nutritional value to its cultural significance and low glycemic index.

All said, Domozu Farm Foods has placed itself at the forefront of both the production of healthy food items to give meaning and purpose to the promotion of human nutrition. That is the right step taken and it should keep going forward.

