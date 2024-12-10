Agric minister of state launches performance metrics to enhance service delivery

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, minister of state for agriculture and food security, has launched the Performance Management System (PMS) in the ministry to enhance service delivery, improve staff performance and develop the agriculture sector.

The minister, who revealed this during the launch in Abuja on Monday, said the launch was in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the present administration.

Abdullahi said the PMS would support development of the framework for the continuous enhancement of staff and organisational competence as well as capacity through the identification of knowledge and skills gaps.

He noted that it would provide clear and robust guidelines for implementing performance management in the public service and ensure effective coordination of government management.

Abdullahi added that it would provide an integrated performance management system for alignment of policy, planning, budgeting, and target setting at the institutional and individual levels.

Earlier in his remarks, Temi tope Fashedemi, permanent secretary of the ministry, had said the PMS is a systematic process that involves planning work, setting targets, providing support to employees, and measuring of expectations. It also provides a framework for tracking employee performance and improving their capacity through training to perform their jobs.

