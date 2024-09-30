Abdulrazaq assures improved agric investments

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

… as Kwara L-PRES trains 100 extension agents/farmers

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor, has restated the commitment of his administration towards continuous investment in vital infrastructures and equipment in the livestock sector for the betterment of the citizenry.

Governor Abdulrazaq disclosed this recently at the official opening ceremony of the 3rd batch training workshop for additional 100 extension agents and farmers on small ruminant production, and crop residue processing for improved utilisation by ruminants, and the official flag-off of the distribution of crop residue crushers and pelleting machines to livestock farmers.

The event, organised by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) coordination office, was packaged by Synergy Impact Consultant Limited, and Centre for Dryland Agriculture, Kano, held at the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization (NCAM), Idofian, Kwara State.

The governor, who was represented by Oloruntoyosi Thomas, State commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said the livestock sector faces numerous challenges, which include climate change, disease outbreak, and inadequate access to resources and markets.

He stated that capacity building is to support in overcoming the various livestock management challenges with a view to realizing the potential of the sector in the state.

The aim of his administration, Abdulrazaq said, is to ensure that farmers were equipped to meet the challenges hindering their progress by increasing and enhancing their livestock management capacities.

A statement by Yusuf Ganiyu, project communication and ICT Officer, stated “Our livestock sector must evolve to meet the demands of our growing population while being mindful of environmental sustainability. By implementing best practices in animal husbandry, we can ensure healthier livestock, improved yields, and reduced environmental impact.”

“This is why the state government through the L-PRES Project designed a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing our livestock capacity through training, education, and sustainable practices to empower our farmers with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape”, the governor explained.

He notes that the training will enhance livestock management knowledge in the state, increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the extension agents as well as improve the livelihood and economy of the populace.

Flagging off the crop residue processing equipment, Governor Abdulrazaq said the initiative is another significant step towards realising the full potential of the livestock sector in the state.

In his remarks, Abdulrasaq Jiddah, the special adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, tasked the participants to take the opportunities the training offers and utilize it to boost the economy of the state and the country at large.

In his presentation, the lead facilitator, Akeem Ajeigbe, applauded the governor for his support towards the success of the training, and charged the trainees to reciprocate the good gesture of the government by utilising the knowledge acquired from the training to solve the challenges in the livestock sector of the state.

In his welcome address, Olusoji Oyawoye, State project coordinator, had earlier commended the governor, the World Bank, and the National L-PRES Office for the enabling environment and the technical support extended to the project in the state.

Oyawoye stated that with the quality of knowledge derived from the training and the enabling environment created by the government, the participants can now become job creators.

Speaking on behalf of other participants, Abdulkareem Shukurat and Akani Tajudeen thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to be self-reliant and job creators.

