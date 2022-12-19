UNICEF, SAFIN train 60 minors in Kwara

The United Nations Children’s Fund, (UNICEF), in collaboration with the United Nation and Save the Future of the Children Initiatives (SAFIN) has rehabilitated 60 Nigerian minors from Borstal correction institution.

Speaking at the sidelines of the training held in Ilorin, Femi Oyedeji, the Executive Director of the SAFIN said that the training of the minors is to integrate them back to the society.

According to him, with the support of UN and UNICEF, children who had been incarcerated in the Borstal homes and now released are being rehabilitated with life skills.

He explained that 60 of these children will be supported with necessary skills to be able to cope with challenges of life and make positive decision that will impact their lives positively.

Oyedeji, who explained that the training will prevent recidivism which is the tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend, noted that “We ensure no child is left behind and maximise potential to actualise their goals in life, both skills and critical thinking.

“The initiative is dedicated to improving access to children protection services and community-based reintegration for highly vulnerable children in Ilorin East, West and South Local Government Area of the state.”

The expert on child protection explained that the two-day training will give the children psychosocial support in terms of making them come out of their shell and ensure that they relate well with other people as well as the communities.

He said the children have commenced training on different vocations of choice including tailoring, art works, electrician and photography.

Oyedeji equally added that the children have all been enrolled on the Kwara Health Insurance Schemes, so that they can enjoy free healthcare as most come from indigent families.