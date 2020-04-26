South Africa to open up Agric Sector, relax restrictions on Manufacturing, Retail to protect economy

South Africa’s government will permit activities in the agricultural sector to resume and relax restrictions on manufacturing and retail, as part of a strategic easing of the country’s lockdown to soften blows to the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To avoid escalation of the disease spread after a month-long lockdown, a relaxation from level 5 to level 4 will come into effect in May, said President Cyril Ramaphosa Thursday, allowing a partial reopening of the economy predicted by the IMF to decline 5.8% this year.

“In agriculture, forestry and fishing, that whole sector will begin to reopen, and that will include forestry as well as horticulture and the transport of livestock and animal auctions,” Ebrahim Patel, South Africa’s Trade and Industry Minister, said Saturday.

According to Patel, in manufacturing, there will a further partial opening of the sectors.

“The sectors will not be open 100% during level four because we need to give firms an opportunity for phased return to work. As a broad baseline 20% of all manufacturing workers will begin to restart,” said Patel.

The government will allow automotive manufacturing, cement and construction materials production, and some other manufacturing partially resume but open-cast mining activities will commence full operations .

Sales of tobacco products as well as winter clothings will resume although alcohol remains banned.

Residents will be allowed to order food from restaurants to their homes, buy stationery and some electronic gadgets, engage in outdoor exercise activities with bans still placed on gyms, and exercising done with respect for social-distancing rules including limited public gathering.

Cuba sent 216 health workers to help South Africa battle the virus on Saturday while Africa’s most industrialized country is seeking 95 billion rand ($4.99 billion) from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters citing senior Treasury official on Sunday.

South Africa has reported 4,361 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths so far.

Segun Adams