South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has said it is finalising plans to appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the country’s Economic Advisory Council.

According to a statement from the government of South Africa “The Presidency is in the process of finalising the appointment of a seasoned economist and leader from West Africa who has accepted an invitation for her to serve as a member of the Council.”

A picture shared by the former Managing Director Operations World Bank, she is seen in a group picture with the South African President Ramaphosa and the eighteen members of the council. The South African economy recently went into a second recession within two years.

Okonjo-Iweala is a two -time Nigerian finance minister respected around the world.