…To be honoured at confab

…As organisers mobilise Kigali ahead of event

Organisers of a two-day event themed ‘S.O.F.T’ Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have announced that Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, would be attending the conference.

A statement signed by Godwin Aigboviose Omage, founder, GAF Africa, a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay, stated that “a key highlight of the S.O.F.T Conference will be the presence of Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda, who will attend as both one of the keynote speakers and a recipient of the prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. This honour, which has already been acknowledged by the Office of the President, recognises his outstanding contributions to economic transformation and innovation across Africa.”

The organisers- GAF Africa and Eki Co-Net- also said that they were intensifying mobilisation efforts in Kigali, Rwanda, aimed at fostering critical discussions with stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to position Africa at the forefront of sustainable opportunities, finance, and technology (S.O.F.T).

“As part of the Kigali engagements, a strategic visit was made to Norrsken by the organising committee in Rwanda’s premier innovation hub, where discussions centered on fostering partnerships between African enterprises and global investors. These engagements are setting the stage for powerful collaborations and transformative opportunities at the S.O.F.T Conference,” the statement further read.

“With world-class speakers, influential policymakers, and visionary entrepreneurs set to convene, the S.O.F.T Conference Dubai promises to be a landmark event in 2025. Kigali’s mobilisation efforts are strengthening the momentum, ensuring the conference delivers ground-breaking insights and actionable strategies for Africa’s future on the Global stage,” it added.

