Mpox cases in Africa surge 500%

Mpox is spreading rapidly across Africa, with cases jumping up by more than 500% compared to last year, according to new data released Thursday by Africa’s main disease control centre (Africa CDC).

The World Health Organisation saw this threat as so serious that they declared Mpox a global health emergency in mid-August after scientists discovered a new version of the virus spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to nearby countries.

“The situation is not yet under control, we are still on the upward trend generally,” said Ngashi Ngongo from Africa CDC during a news briefing.

The numbers are concerning: 19 African countries have reported over 48,000 possible Mpox cases and 1,048 deaths this year alone. Central Africa has been hit hardest, with about 86% of all cases and nearly all deaths (99.5%) happening in that region.

People can catch the virus through close contact with others, including during sex.

Scientists have identified its new strain, known as clade Ib, in several European countries including Sweden, Germany, and Britain. “We need to continue mobilising the political engagement and also mobilizing the financial support that is critical to get the current outbreak under control,” Ngongo said. “We do not want this Mpox, especially the clade 1b, to become another sexually transmitted pandemic, which would be much more severe than COVID-19.”

