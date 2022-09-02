Live your dream at Armani

Have you had a thought of viewing the city skyline, the desert sand dunes and the rich cultural Arabian Gulf simultaneously? What about lounging in a cozy, elegant and spacious most modern designed living and bedroom either for business or leisure?

Whatever your dreams are, you can live them at the Armani Hotel Dubai. Strategically located within the striking Burj Khalifa, the hotel occupies eleven floors inside the world’s tallest masterpiece building.

Armani Hotel Dubai signifies lifestyle, a world of sophisticated beauty and sheer luxury. On offer at the well-positioned hotel are 160 luxurious rooms and suites, besides a range of award winning restaurants, wellness spa treatments, among other world-class hospitality facilities, the hotel is perfectly designed for the leisure traveller, as well as, guests who combine both business and pleasure for greater productivity and rest of mind.

If your dream is to sleep in the most expensive hotel room or suite, Armani Hotel Dubai is offering you Armani Signature Suite; one of its iconic suites for the highests bidders. The suite, which befits a business tycoon, high networth individuals and celebrities, is located on both the 38th and 39th floors showcasing a spectacular view of the Arabian Gulf and the charming new Dubai skylines, as well as, the historical desert sand dunes. At 325 square metres, the Armani Signature Suite, which is aptly ‘a suite with many views’ is designed according to the distinctive Armani philosophy offering a unique styled spacious living and bedroom, a private work studio with dedicated high speed free Wi-Fi and bathroom with lavish individual shower and bathtub.

Of course, the suite offers beyond a good night’s rest. While in the room, guests have no option than to relax in the luxurious bedroom furnished with an oversized king-size bed while watching international channels on the 40-inch LCD television. If you are not a television freak, you can engage your eyes watching the spectacular views from the living room as you sip exclusive wines from the full-service bar and pantry.

Right from the airport, Armani Signature Suite guests begin to feel the extraordinary hospitality with the free meet and greet service at the airport, free newspaper to keep you abreast of happenings among many other offerings.

A stay in the hotel leaves guests with lasting memories of lodging in the striking Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest masterpiece building. But the ultimate experience lies not in all the eleven floors, which the hotel occupies inside the Burj, but the N695,000 per night Armani Signature Suite on the 38th and 39th floors and the very spectacular views guests enjoy effortlessly from the comfort of the suite.

So, when next you are visiting Dubai and your taste is beyond luxury, live your dream at the Armani Hotel Dubai, and also peep into the Armani Signature Suite for a taste of the value for money service and facility offerings.