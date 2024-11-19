G20 Summit: Tinubu endorses global alliance against hunger

…Says Nigeria capable of representing Africa at UN Security Council

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the creation of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, initiated on Monday by the leaders of G20 nations

The move, according to the statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, was championed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

At the Council, President Tinubu also made a strong case for Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations Security Council, saying the country has the capability to represent Africa in the Council

Tinubu, while speaking on Monday at the 19th G20 Leaders Summit opening session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, described the alliance as “pivotal in the global fight against hunger and poverty.”

The President lauded the initiative and described it as the right step to address one of the world’s most significant challenges.

“This bold and visionary step underscores Brazil’s leadership in addressing one of the most urgent and persistent challenges facing our world today.

“The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, and it also sends a powerful message of solidarity to vulnerable populations around the globe.

“By fostering collaboration between governments, international organisations, and civil society, this initiative offers a comprehensive approach not only to addressing immediate needs but also tackling the structural causes of hunger and poverty,” he said.

President Tinubu also likened the global initiative to one of the eight priority areas he outlined at his inauguration 18 months ago, expressing Nigeria’s eagerness to adopt international best practices to advance economic development.

He noted that Nigeria’s endorsement of the declaration of commitment to join the Global Alliance is a significant step in its efforts to address hunger and poverty by leveraging international cooperation and resources to bolster domestic strategies.

By supporting the initiative, Nigeria has also demonstrated a solid commitment to realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1, which focuses on eradicating poverty, and SDG 2, which aims to achieve zero hunger.

According to the President, “These goals are at the core of Nigeria’s development agenda, and the Alliance offers a platform to accelerate progress towards them,” President Tinubu said.

“By collaborating with international partners, Nigeria aims to leverage best practices, innovative solutions, and financial support to enhance its efforts to combat poverty and hunger. The endorsement reinforces Nigeria’s role as a key player in global efforts to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all its citizens,” he said.

He also emphasised the urgent need for the United Nations Security Council reforms to ensure its continued relevance in global interventions.

He reiterated Nigeria’s readiness and capability to represent Africa within this elite.

He called on the G20 to champion this noble ideal, having admitted the African Union as a group member.

Tinubu said, “The Security Council should expand its permanent and non-permanent member categories to reflect the world’s diversity and plurality. Africa deserves priority in this.

“The Security Council should expand its permanent and non-permanent member categories to reflect the world’s diversity and plurality better.

“Africa deserves priority in this process, and two permanent seats should be allocated to it with equal rights and responsibilities. Nigeria stands ready and willing to serve as a representative of Africa in this capacity.”

In the statement read on his behalf by Yusuf Tuggae, the minister of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu noted that the G20 now wears a toga of a forward-looking international institution that upholds reform-minded multilateralism.

He especially commended the decision by the G20 to grant permanent membership to the African Union and for its consistency in sustaining the tradition of inviting guest countries to join the group.

This broad participation, he said, allows the opportunity for more inclusive and effective discussions to address shared global challenges.

“Some permanent members of the Council have shown promising signs of support for this process, which is a positive development. We welcome this shift in attitude and call for a faster pace to the long overdue change.

“The world faces various challenges, including extreme poverty, inequality, climate change, terrorism, and global conflicts.

“These issues are exacerbated by longstanding inequities in the global governance system, which have led to unsustainable sovereign debt and distortions in access to capital markets, trade imbalances, unfair representations and hindered development in the Global South.

“It is our responsibility to find pragmatic solutions to fix these imbalances.

“Particularly pressing is global taxation, which profoundly impacts developing countries.*

