FG summons Ghanaian envoy over attack on Nigerian High Commission

The Federal Government has summoned the Charge’ D’ Affairs of the High Commission of Ghana in Nigeria, Iva Denoo to demand explanation on the recent attack on the residential building in the diplomatic premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this via his verified Twitter account@GeoffreyOnyeama on Monday.

The Minister tweeted that the Nigerian government would also demand for reinforcement of security at Nigeria’s diplomatic premises and staff of @NigerianGov.

Onyeama had on Sunday condemned the demolition of Nigerian High Commission Residential Quarters in Accra, Ghana on Friday by unknown persons purportedly on the instruction of the Ghana Urban Development Agency.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building,” he tweeted.

The Government of Ghana has apologized for the action and promised to address the matter, even as Onyeama said further that the Nigerian Government is collaborating with the government of Ghana to arrest the perpetrators.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana ” Onyeama added.