Botswana voters kick out ruling party after nearly 60 years

Botswana’s voters have delivered a historic upset by defeating the party that has governed them for almost 60 years, expressing their frustration over economic challenges caused by falling diamond revenues by electing opposition presidential candidate Duma Boko.

The 54-year-old leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition will succeed President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who acknowledged defeat on Friday after his Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) suffered its first major electoral loss in 58 years.

“From tomorrow… I will start the process of handover,” Masisi said in an audio clip shared on social media of his telephone call to Boko, indicating a peaceful transition of power.

After being sworn in as the new president, Boko expressed humility in his first public address.

“I pledge with every fibre of my being that I will do everything I can, not to fail, not to disappoint, appreciating always the enormity of the responsibility bestowed upon me by the people of this republic. It is their government,” he said.

Like many African nations, Botswana’s economy has primarily relied on exporting a single commodity – diamonds.

However, unlike many others, its leaders have generally avoided corruption or waste of their mineral wealth, instead investing in health, education and social welfare. Botswana’s GDP per capita reached £7,250 in 2023 – compared with an average of £4,800 for sub-Saharan Africa, according to World Bank figures.