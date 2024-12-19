Young Ministers Retreat: World’s largest youth prayer gathering set for 8th edition

The Young Ministers’ Retreat (YMR), a movement with the vision of raising a generation of spiritual giants, returns for its 2024 edition with a theme that promises transformation: “Floodgates.”

Scheduled to take place from December 26 to 30 at the Old Auditorium, Redemption City, Ogun State, Nigeria, YMR 2024 is set to draw at least a million young believers from across the globe.

The interdenominational retreat, spearheaded by Pastor Daniel Olawande, Coordinator of the RCCG Youth Evangelists and Lead Pastor of RCCG’s The Envoys, promises to deliver an extraordinary spiritual encounter like no other.

In a statement released yesterday, organisers described Floodgates as “more than a theme— it’s a prophetic declaration of an unprecedented outpouring of blessings, revival, and breakthroughs.”

Since its inception in 2017, YMR has touched over a million lives, offering participants a space for fasting, prayer, worship, and transformative teachings that prepare believers to walk in God’s Kingdom agenda.

“This is not a conference,” the statement continued. “It is a retreat—an encounter where barriers are broken, destinies are ignited, and end-time soldiers are equipped to take territories for Christ.”

Highlights of YMR 2024:

Powerful Teachings: Insightful sessions led by anointed speakers, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG, who will deliver a generational blessing to participants.

Immersive Worship: Spirit-filled worship led by globally renowned ministers such as Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Minister Dunsin Oyekan, Tee Worship, BBO, Naomi David, and Precious Worship.

Life-Changing Encounters: Seventy-two hours of fasting, prayer, and koinonia (fellowship) that promise to leave participants spiritually renewed and empowered.

