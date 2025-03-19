The Nigerian public service stands as the cornerstone of governance and national development, serving as the primary mechanism through which government policies are implemented and public goods delivered to citizens. However, a critical examination of its operational efficiency reveals a fundamental challenge that merits thoughtful consideration: the inadequate remuneration of public officers, particularly within our academic institutions. While this issue has persisted for decades, addressing it represents an extraordinary opportunity to transform our public institutions into engines of national progress and innovation.

The public sector bears the weighty responsibility of implementing government policies, providing essential services, and ensuring effective governance across Nigeria. The connection between remuneration and performance in this sector cannot be overstated—it fundamentally shapes the ability of our institutions to fulfil their mandates with excellence. The current economic landscape presents significant challenges for public servants, with inflation reaching 34.8 percent as of December 2024, substantially eroding purchasing power while many have experienced prolonged salary freezes. This economic reality places extraordinary pressure on dedicated public servants who find themselves increasingly unable to maintain a standard of living commensurate with their qualifications and responsibilities.

For instance, within the academic community, which shapes the nation’s intellectual capital, the disparity is particularly pronounced. The average monthly salary of a Nigerian professor currently stands at approximately N400,000 (less than $300), a figure significantly lower than counterparts in comparable African nations such as South Africa or Kenya, where academic professionals earn five to ten times more. This remuneration gap represents not merely a financial challenge but a strategic disadvantage for Nigeria’s development agenda.

The regional context when viewed through a comparative lens, the situation in Nigeria reflects broader regional patterns but with distinctive challenges. Research indicates that public sector employees across Sub-Saharan Africa typically receive wage premiums compared to their private sector counterparts, with Namibia offering the highest premium at 67 percent. However, these figures require careful interpretation, as they vary significantly by occupation and qualification level.

Professionals in Nigeria’s public sector—including academics, engineers, and healthcare specialists—often experience less favourable compensation relative to their qualifications and market value than administrative or clerical staff.

The consequences of inadequate compensation The relationship between public service effectiveness and employee motivation is well-established in management literature and practical experience. When public servants receive compensation that reflects their qualifications and responsibilities, they demonstrate higher levels of productivity, innovation, and institutional loyalty. Conversely, inadequate remuneration creates conditions where talent retention becomes increasingly challenging, particularly in specialised fields requiring advanced qualifications.

This challenge manifests most visibly in the migration of skilled professionals to environments offering more competitive compensation. According to research, over 23,000 Nigerian scholars, including 6,600 doctors, have relocated internationally within a recent five-year period. This outflow of intel-lectual capital represents a significant diminishment of Nigeria’s capacity to address domestic development challenges through indigenous expertise and innovation.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s 2022 survey confirms that reduced compensation leads to measurable declines in academic quality, research output, and innovation. Beyond the immediate impacts on service delivery, this trend has profound implications for Nigeria’s long-term development trajectory and global competitiveness in the knowledge economy.

The relationship between remuneration and public service integrity warrants careful consideration. While acknowledging that ethical conduct remains a professional obligation regardless of compensation, empirical evidence suggests that inadequate remuneration creates vulnerability to corruption within public institutions. The 2024 UNODC/NBS report indicates that approximately 27 percent of Nigerians who interacted with public officials reported paying bribes, reflecting a concerning pattern that undermines institutional legitimacy and public trust. This situation presents a governance challenge that extends beyond individual conduct to systemic effectiveness. Transparency International’s research has highlighted the correlation between inadequate compensation and corruption risks within Nigeria’s higher education sector, illustrating how remuneration policy intersects with institutional integrity and effectiveness.

Measurable impacts on service delivery and national development. The Academic Staff Union of Universities’ research reveals that over 60 percent of Nigerian academics report dissatisfaction with their work conditions, primarily citing inadequate compensation. This widespread sentiment has concrete implications for institutional performance, contributing to Nigeria’s under-representation in global university rankings. The 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings feature only one Nigerian university among the top 1,000 global institutions, while South Africa maintains two universities among the top 200.

The recurring pattern of industrial action within the education sector—including ASUU’s eight-month strike in 2022 and numerous previous work stoppages—reflects the systemic nature of this challenge. These disruptions not only impact educational continuity but also represent lost opportunities for research, innovation, and human capital development that are essential for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Prof Sunday E. Atawodi, FAAS., FAS., FAMedS., FNSBMB., FUICC., FASLP. Pioneer Director, Directorate of Advancement and Linkages, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria (April 2021 to date)Pioneer Head of Department, Biochemistry Department, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State. Fellow, African Academy of Science. Fellow, Nigerian Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Foundation Fellow, Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria. Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science. Fellow, Africa Science Leadership Programme. Life Fellow, Association of International Union Against Cancer.

